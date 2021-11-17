It’s hard to overstate the significance of lifestyle brand Hill House Home — and specifically, the impact of their era-defining Nap Dress. What started out as one forgivingly-fitted frock among many morphed into the unofficial uniform of the last summer’s quarantine, when scores of fashion-flockers sported the sweat-friendly silhouette while working from home. While there are a host of loosey-goosey cotton gowns available across the quality and price point spectrum — many of which call themselves “nap dresses” — the somnolent style name has become synonymous with the alliteratively named imprint.
HHH is now responsible for so much more than the sleepy, swingy style that made them a household name, with a Bridgerton collaboration, a range of bridal loungewear, and velvet versions of its best-selling silhouettes available on the brand’s dot-com. The best part? The cottagecore excess from some of these efforts — along with the rest of Hill House Home’s loungewear, accessories, home goods, and kids’ togs — just went on sale with discounts of up to 50%, as part of an annual event that goes until November 29. If you’re looking to outfit yourself in a pretty tent dress in preparation for a marathon Thanksgiving meal or gift a loved one with a lovingly designed robe, now’s your chance to score some country-chic duds at general-store prices. Don’t tarry, milady — the finest goods are right this way.
