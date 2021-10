Just when you thought the nap dress craze was over, Hill House Home has pulled a few holiday-themed tricks from up its puff sleeves . Everyone's favorite pandemic era smocked frock has gone into full-on winter mode. Ditzy florals have been replaced by plaid tartan, airy cotton has been swapped for plushy velvet, and eyelets have been upgraded to hand embroidery. Starting today, you can cop one (or several) of these gorg dresses that are sure to stun the holiday crowd. Picture it now: you in one of these luscious numbers at an end-of-year soiree, hot toddy in hand as your best pal leans over to say you look like a super stylish, grown-up version of an American Girl doll. In only the best way, of course. You sip your adult beverage and ponder how life is good to you sometimes — if only because you were quick to score a winter nap dress before it sold out.And, if you're looking for other party-ready styles to add to your winter wardrobe, this year's collection also includes, as a brand rep mentioned to me via email, "a range of new women’s and men’s apparel ideal for both festive holiday parties and cozy nights at home," such as sweaters loungewear sets , and hair accessories . Get to it, because the last time Hill House Home revealed a new drop, it was all snatched up within a day . Cheers.