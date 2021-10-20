Just when you thought the nap dress craze was over, Hill House Home has pulled a few holiday-themed tricks from up its puff sleeves. Everyone's favorite pandemic era smocked frock has gone into full-on winter mode. Ditzy florals have been replaced by plaid tartan, airy cotton has been swapped for plushy velvet, and eyelets have been upgraded to hand embroidery. Starting today, you can cop one (or several) of these gorg dresses that are sure to stun the holiday crowd. Picture it now: you in one of these luscious numbers at an end-of-year soiree, hot toddy in hand as your best pal leans over to say you look like a super stylish, grown-up version of an American Girl doll. In only the best way, of course. You sip your adult beverage and ponder how life is good to you sometimes — if only because you were quick to score a winter nap dress before it sold out.
And, if you're looking for other party-ready styles to add to your winter wardrobe, this year's collection also includes, as a brand rep mentioned to me via email, "a range of new women’s and men’s apparel ideal for both festive holiday parties and cozy nights at home," such as sweaters, tulle skirts, loungewear sets, and hair accessories. Get to it, because the last time Hill House Home revealed a new drop, it was all snatched up within a day. Cheers.
And, if you're looking for other party-ready styles to add to your winter wardrobe, this year's collection also includes, as a brand rep mentioned to me via email, "a range of new women’s and men’s apparel ideal for both festive holiday parties and cozy nights at home," such as sweaters, tulle skirts, loungewear sets, and hair accessories. Get to it, because the last time Hill House Home revealed a new drop, it was all snatched up within a day. Cheers.
Advertisement
Hill House Home's signature A-line Ellie Nap Dress is now available in velvet, tartan, and jewel brocade.
The off-shoulder Akilah Nap Dress, available now in Emerald and Burgundy velvets.
Still wearing mini dresses? You're in luck — The Athena Nap Dress is offered in 10 different style options, including new checkered and plaid prints.
The Nesli Nap Dress is available in five color options for the holiday season, including blue glitter, black poplin, and two botanical prints.
The long-sleeve Jasmine Nap Dress, available now in Emerald and Burgundy velvets.
The short-puffed-sleeve Caroline Nap Dress is available in a Winter Toile print, two tartan colors, and one hand-embroidered style this holiday season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.