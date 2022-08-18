Sapphire Engagement Rings Are Trending — Here Are 12 Styles To Shop For A Happily Ever After

Frances Solá-Santiago, Pema Bakshi
Photo: UK Press/Getty Images.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ever since Princess Diana’s engagement ring was revealed to the world, sapphire rings have found a firm place in the bridal industry. It helped that, in 2010, the gemstone’s legacy was cemented in wedding history once again when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother’s ring. Universally flattering, unique from your standard diamond styles and typically found at a good cost for an engagement ring, sapphires will always be a rock-solid option for any special occasion.
Advertisement
While they haven't received nearly enough attention, in our humble opinion, there is evidence that brides are eyeing them more than ever before: According to Google Trends, searches for “sapphire engagement ring” have increased in 2022, in part thanks to TikTok star Emily Mariko’s engagement ring, a triple-band oval-shaped sapphire-and-diamond ring. Meanwhile, non-diamond engagement rings also trending in 2022, with sapphire being the second most popular gemstone after moissanite. 
If you’re eyeing a sapphire engagement ring for yourself (or a significant other!), take a look at some of the best options available below. Bonus: These styles can serve as a “something blue” on the big day.

Oval Sapphire Ring With A Halo

Shop This
Nolan And Vada
Zoe Blue Sapphire Engagement Ring
$5200.00
Nolan And Vada
If you're looking to reference Princess Diana, you should look for an oval-shaped sapphire engagement ring. Bonus: If it has a halo.

Lab-Created Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Brilliant Earth
Lab Created Sapphire Bettina Ring
$3200.00
Brilliant Earth
Lab-grown diamonds are super popular right now, and so are lab-created gemstones, which offer more affordability with the same bright blue look.

Three-Stone Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Nolan And Vada
Faye Blue Sapphire Engagement Ring
$5200.00
Nolan And Vada
Ever since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a three-stone engagement ring, the shape has been trending. While this is common with all-diamond rings, opt for a sapphire centre for an unexpected twist.

Vintage-Style Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Meadowlark
Aphrodite Ring
$2315.00
Meadowlark
If you're after a more vintage-inspired piece, opt for something with more fluid lines like this ring.

Hexagon Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Meadowlark
Hexagon Solitaire Ring
$1465.00
Meadowlark
Not all sapphires are made equal. For proof, see this hexagon ring in a lighter shade of blue.

Oval Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Natasha Schweitzer
Oval Sapphire Ring
$4000.00
Natasha Schweitzer
With a stone this bright and a classic gold band, who needs diamonds? A classic, minimalist bride would enjoy this modernist take on sapphire.
Advertisement

Pear Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Natalie Marie Jewellery
White Sapphire Precious Pear Solitaire
$4470.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Pear-cut rings will never go out of style. We particularly love when they boast a claw-setting like this piece by Natalie Marie Jewellery.

Rustic Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Tessa Blazey Jewellery
Yu Shu Lien Ring
$3040.00
Tessa Blazey Jewellery
For the more bohemian bride, opt for something like a handcrafted piece made from recycled gold like this ring by Tessa Blazey Jewellery.

Yellow Sapphire Rings

Shop This
Baby Anything
Twin Flame Yellow Ceylon Sapphire Ring
$4000.00
Baby Anything
Royal blue is not everyone's cup of tea, so a warmed-hued option like yellow sapphire could be the way to go for those wanting something more neutral.

Princess-Cut Sapphire Ring

Shop This
James And Irisa
Astra Princess Sapphire Ring
$3270.00
James And Irisa
Yet another way to channel Markle's engagement ring via three princess-cut sapphire stones.

Bezel Sapphire Ring

Shop This
Scarlett Jewellery
Petite Parti Sapphire Bezel Ring
$1240.00
Scarlett Jewellery
Opting for a bezel-style ring — that features a collar setting around the gem — is a good way to ensure that the engagement ring is wearable in your everyday life.

Toi Et Moi Sapphire Ring

Shop This
White November
Toi Et Moi Ring
$10999.00
White November
Another popular trend this year, this Toi et Moi ring features a pear-shaped and square sapphire for those who just can't choose between the two.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!  

More from Fashion