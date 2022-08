11 Australian Engagement Ring Designers We’d Say Yes To

No matter how easygoing we might be, an average engagement ring is something most of us are simply not willing to settle for. After all, if we're going to wear a piece of jewellery for the rest of our lives, you can bet we're making sure it stacks up. And according to research by DC Jewellery , Australia is one of the most loved-up countries in the world, with a higher-than-average number of searches for engagement rings and proposal hashtags coming from our shores.