Kate Middleton Wore Statement Earrings At The Euro Final & They’re Still Available

On Sunday, Middleton accompanied her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, to the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final, between England and Italy, donning a white blazer and black slacks. She accessorized with red beaded earrings, adding a bold touch to the otherwise-casual look. The statement earrings, from London-based retailer Blaiz , are not only still available but they are also fairly affordable (at least compared to the designer looks Middleton often sports), retailing for $92.