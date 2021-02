Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring Proves This Shape Isn’t Going Anywhere

Up-close photos of the rock — which includes one large emerald-cut center stone, accompanied by two side diamonds — were posted on Hilton’s personal website . The design was crafted by Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-François Cartier, the founder of jewelry brand Cartier. According to the site, Dousset was influenced by classical and Art Nouveau motifs, as well as the vaulted glass ceiling at Paris’ Grand Palais. While no further details were provided by the brand, Shannon Delany-Ron, the director of communications at jewelry retailer JamesAllen.com , estimates the ring to be a whopping 10 carats.