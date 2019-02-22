Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Just Mysteriously Doubled In Size

The comment didn't track with the understated ring we ended up seeing, however, and there are a few possible explanations. My theory is that the first time the source saw the ring, the proposal had just happened. Lawrence was sporting her new rock, but later perhaps realized it should be resized. While it was off getting tweaked, she had to wear something, or else the tabloids would speculate that the engagement was already off, hence her tiny replacement ring. Now, however, the ring is perfectly sized and back in business, ready to hit NYC's ABC Cocina restaurant with pals, as Lawrence was doing Thursday night when those photos were taken.