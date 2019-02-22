Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Just Mysteriously Doubled In Size

Jennifer Lawrence may have not spoken publicly about her engagement to gallery director Cooke Maroney, but she's still finding ways to keep us on our toes. Earlier this month, she was spotted wearing a simple band with a small diamond on her wedding finger, leading people to believe that perhaps she was sporting an engagement ring that was as undercover as her relationship. However, new photos of the star out and about in New York City captured her with a much flashier ring, prompting a lot of questions.
"It was a giant rock," a source who spotted Lawrence wearing the ring told Page Six. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."
To be fair, this bigger ring better matches the initial description given to Page Six, who first broke the news of engagement rumors.
The comment didn't track with the understated ring we ended up seeing, however, and there are a few possible explanations. My theory is that the first time the source saw the ring, the proposal had just happened. Lawrence was sporting her new rock, but later perhaps realized it should be resized. While it was off getting tweaked, she had to wear something, or else the tabloids would speculate that the engagement was already off, hence her tiny replacement ring. Now, however, the ring is perfectly sized and back in business, ready to hit NYC's ABC Cocina restaurant with pals, as Lawrence was doing Thursday night when those photos were taken.
Of course, I don't know anything. Perhaps she wears a decoy ring! Perhaps she got two engagement rings! Perhaps she's doing literally whatever she wants because she's Jennifer Lawrence and that's how she rolls! Yeah, I'm gonna go with that one (but Refinery29 has reached out to her rep for comment).
