UPDATE: A rep for Jennifer Lawrence confirmed to People that the Red Sparrow actress is indeed engaged to Cooke Maroney, art gallery director and now the future Mr. Jennifer Lawrence.
This post was originally published on February 5, 2019.
Jennifer Lawrence has never publicly confirmed that she's dating NYC art gallery director Cooke Maroney, but she may have just given us a pretty big clue. The actress was spotted out with Maroney at Raoul’s, a restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, wearing an apparently massive ring.
"It was a giant rock," a source emphasized to Page Six. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."
A rep for Lawrence did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment, but she and Maroney have been getting more public as of late. Back in October, she and Maroney attended the premiere of Lawrence's BFF Emma Stone's movie The Favourite — which also included rubbing elbows with Lawrence's exes Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky.
Lawrence and Cooke were first spotted out together over the summer of 2018, but have remained pretty private about their rumored relationship. If they are indeed engaged, it's not likely they'd tell the world. Page Six reports that even close friends aren't in the loop about any nuptials.
Let's just cross our fingers for an eventual classic J Lawr overshare — engaged or not.
