Jennifer Lawrence Brought Her New Boyfriend To Emma Stone’s Movie Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend just took the most important step in any Hollywood relationship: going to a premiere. Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, the director of New York’s Gladstone gallery, attended the premiere of The Favourite, which stars Lawrence's good friend Emma Stone. The movie also happens to star Lawrence's ex, Nicholas Hoult. Plus, Lawrence's other ex, Darren Aronofsky, was also in attendance. So presumably a totally normal and not at all awkward night.
Luckily, however, it doesn't sound like any of these breakups were on bad terms. She and Hoult ended due to their busy schedules, and she and Aronofsky reportedly ended for similar reasons once their time on Mother! was over. Now, Lawrence has been dating Maroney since June, and although private about their relationship, the two have been spotted happily enjoying each other's company.
If Lawrence did need help dealing with exes, she could have asked for help from fellow premiere attendee Taylor Swift, who sneakily showed up to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who also stars in the film. Swift has written many-a-song about complicated relationships like this, and if things got really bad at the premiere, she probably could have loaned Lawrence her giant animatronic snake.
Advertisement