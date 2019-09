Jennifer Lawrence Brought Her New Boyfriend To Emma Stone’s Movie Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence and her new boyfriend just took the most important step in any Hollywood relationship: going to a premiere. Lawrence and Cooke Maroney , the director of New York’s Gladstone gallery, attended the premiere of The Favourite, which stars Lawrence's good friend Emma Stone . The movie also happens to star Lawrence's ex, Nicholas Hoult. Plus, Lawrence's other ex, Darren Aronofsky, was also in attendance. So presumably a totally normal and not at all awkward night.