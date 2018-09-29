Taylor Swift Showed Up To Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere — & No One Knew It

Taylor Swift went to the premiere of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s new film, The Favourite, and almost no one knew it until she left.
The pop star dressed up for the occasion in a stunning black and red sequined dress, avoided the red carpet, and later snuck out the back of the theater to meet up with Alwyn, reports E!. Alwyn did a similarly sneaky rendezvous with Swift when she headlined Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert. The couple, who have been dating for nearly two years, seems more than happy to keep their relationship almost completely out of the public eye, even if their fans wished they would share a bit more. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue in an interview a couple days ago. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."
The couple shares small morsels of their life on rare occasions, but on their terms. Last month, Alwyn made his Instagram account public, much to the appreciation of Swifties everywhere. In March 2018, Swift and Alwyn were first photographed together by paparazzi, a testament to their ability to keep their relationship under wraps, because they had been going out for months at that point.
The Favourite also stars Emma Stone, one of Swift’s close friends. And while Alwyn and Stone may have posed together for photos on the red carpet, Swift sat this one out. Given the immediate and unending press Swift’s dating life gets online – whether it’s about her dating someone or about her lack of dating someone – it’s understandable why she would want to control how her current relationship is seen. It’s also a film premiere for Alwyn; Swift likely didn’t want the night to become about her being there rather than the film itself.
