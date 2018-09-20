This Is What Joe Alwyn Has To Say About Dating Taylor Swift

While Joe Alwyn did open his Instagram to grace us with a few more clues about his relationship with Taylor Swift, that's about all we're going to get from the world's most elusive boyfriend. In an interview with British Vogue, he was asked about what it was like to date one of the most famous pop stars in the world, and his answer is straight out of the Taylor Swift Privacy Playbook.
"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the outlet, according to People. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work."
Sounds like it's back to listening to Taylor Swift songs on repeat if we want to decipher anything about the couple of two years. Or, fingers crossed, Alwyn uploads a new Instagram with Swift in frame — or, at least, a shot of her cats.
