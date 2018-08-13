Joe Alwyn Just Made His Instagram Public & Now We Know What He & Taylor Swift Have Been Up To

Taylor Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn has been, perhaps, her most private. Most of the details we've gleaned about the two have been from her music, especially since Alwyn's Twitter has given us zip to write home about. How-ev-er, the actor just did something that's going to make snooping a whole lot easier: He made his Instagram public.
When the floodgates opened, fans immediately went on the hunt for pics of Tay. While Alwyn hasn't posted any shots of our girl, he has posted some pictures that look familiar, giving us glimpses of adventures the couple has been on that were hiding in plain sight.
Advertisement
For instance, do you remember this photo Swift posted back in May?
Alywn has a photo from the same time in the exact same spot, meaning they were almost certainly there together.
Did Alwyn take that photo? Is Alwyn Taylor Swift's Instagram husband as well as her IRL boyfriend? Let's keep digging through the evidence.
Fans spotted another pair of overlapping photos, though it's unclear where the picture of Swift was originally posted:
MOM AND DAD????? @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #joealwyn #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/SC509umf8h— Divya (@dibblessswift) August 13, 2018
I'll say the bottom two photos look a lot like the location of Swift's vertical video for "Delicate":
We're probably not going to get the couple selfies we're all hoping for any time soon, but it's still fascinating to see what Swift and Alwyn have been up to away from the prying eyes of social media. However, now it's time to pry away.
Advertisement