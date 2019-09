Inside The Bizarre, Often Hilarious World Of Instagram Husbands

For Espinosa and Sen, getting the photo can take anywhere from five minutes to an hour. The photo above, taken in a park near the couple's home one Sunday morning, took about an hour. It was chosen from about 150 total photos.While Sen says he finds the whole process funny, photoshoots with food are more challenging: "Same as many other Instagrammers, Gema loves taking pictures of tasty cakes and appetizing dishes. But most of the time, these cakes are prepared for the pictures, not for me, so I need to resist the temptation of taking a piece for awhile until all the pictures have been taken. Tough life."If Sen's role as an Instagram Husband represents one extreme in terms of time and number of photos taken, Johnny Shelton's is another. Shelton, whose wife Katie has a DIY blog and Instagram account with 78.1K followers, often takes photos of her with their daughters. But their approach is a far more relaxed one."If we go out to breakfast and want to get a picture, I hit the button, like, 10 times and one of the 10 definitely looks like what real life looks like," Shelton says. "We leave it at that."After setting some limits, Jeff and Michelle Houghton also have a more relaxed approach now. Michelle will only have her husband take five to eight photos that she can choose from."[Michelle] knows what I'm willing to give and can compromise," Jeff Houghton says of his role behind the camera. His only current complaint is that his wife tends to looks off into the distance and adopt a dramatic pose rather than smiling in photos.