Taylor Swift Took Joe Alwyn To See Ed Sheeran & Fans Have Lost Their Chill

According to a surplus of evidence on Twitter, Taylor Swift took her rumored boyfriend Joe Alwyn to see Ed Sheeran at the Jingle Ball this weekend, as per Entertainment Weekly. There's a lot of speculation about Swift and Alwyn, but rarely does the couple go out in public. The recent photos (some fan taken, some paparazzi) are now only the second set of photos of Alwyn and Swift together.
Fans are in a tizzy over the photos — this is concrete proof that the hero Swift sings about on reputation in fact exists.
"YOU'RE TRYNA TELL ME TAYLOR SWIFT AND JOE ALWYN WERE MAKING OUT AND GETTING ALL CUDDLY TO ED SHEERAN SONGS. TAYLOR SWEETIE, YOU'RE DOING AMAZING," one fan who uses the handle @repawtation tweeted.
"Joe alwyn really filmed taylor swift's entire set what a man these other boys can't even text a reply back i'm shaken," @repawtation also wrote. This, folks, is true romance: recording performances and attending Ed Sheeran concerts in tandem.
In May, People reported that Swift was dating the 26-year-old Alwyn, the star of the film Billy Flynn's Long Halftime Walk. He and Swift reportedly met through Emma Stone, who starred in The Favorite alongside Alwyn.
The ever-elusive Swift has yet to comment on her relationship with Alwyn, but various clues have alluded to their relationship. Most of these clues come from Swift's album reputation, which has a number of love songs that describe "blue eyes" and an Alwyn-ish narrative. Their relationship is also Sheeran-endorsed.
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," said Sheeran of the British actor on the radio show Capital Breakfast. "We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well." Swift also filmed a music video for reputation in London, which led us to believe her London-based beau might appear in the video.
London seems to be the setting for romance for Swift these days. Perhaps she'll write a poem about it.
