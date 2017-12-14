Don’t you think it’s better to say “2017 was a great year for me” rather than “I couldn’t have asked for anything better” considering all the turmoil in this country? It just seems out of touch and doubles down on the white silence.— Meghan LeVota (@MeghanLeVota) December 14, 2017
Taylor Swift said she couldn't have asked for a better 2017. So that makes literally one of us— ConYeWhite (@conorjwhite) December 14, 2017
Of course she enjoyed 2017, she won against her sexual assaulter, she sold 1 million copies with her new album reputation, she is having a good time with her family and real friends. Just to name a few things ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zC7fIeAqvL— Monse ??? (@badfeeling13) December 14, 2017
bad things happen literally every year. are we all supposed to just stay miserable?— love, baby grinch (@bluegreenfelds) December 14, 2017
Gasp Taylor Swift’s personal life was good this year, clearly she isn’t paying attention to the rest of the world.— taylor ?✨ (@swiftswriting) December 14, 2017
Saying your personal year was good says literally nothing about the social/political state. A year can be shit socially but good to you regarding personal growth.