Story from Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Had The Best Year & The Internet Has Questions

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
It turns out that there is a year Taylor Swift prefers to 1989, and that's 2017.
It goes without saying, but for many of us, 2017 was not the best year. While we didn't have an election that inspired an entire season of American Horror Story, there were plenty of other terrible memories of 2017 to last us well into the new year.
However, just because many people will meet the calendar flip to 2018 with a refreshed sigh (you know, thanks to things like white nationalist rallies and continuing gun violence) does not mean that it was an awful year for everyone on a personal level.
Advertisement
For "Look What You Made Me Do" singer Swift, 2017 was actually a pretty good one. She released a new album, found an Ed Sheeran-approved new love, and earned a place on the cover of TIME's "Person Of The Year" issue for her bold testimony against her convicted sexual harasser.
She took to her Instagram to share her gratitude for 2017, writing on the photo of a crowd at Jingle Bell Ball in London:
"I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour."
Swift got plenty of shade for her claim.
"Don’t you think it’s better to say '2017 was a great year for me' rather than 'I couldn’t have asked for anything better' considering all the turmoil in this country?," pointed out one commenter. "It just seems out of touch and doubles down on the white silence."
"What a dumb thing to say... she’s in another world," wrote another Twitter user.
"Taylor Swift said she couldn't have asked for a better 2017. So that makes literally one of us," another person joked.
Still, plenty of people came to Swift's defense.
"Of course she enjoyed 2017, she won against her sexual assaulter, she sold 1 million copies with her new album reputation, she is having a good time with her family and real friends. Just to name a few things," wrote one supporter.
Advertisement
"bad things happen literally every year. are we all supposed to just stay miserable?," added another.
"Gasp Taylor Swift’s personal life was good this year, clearly she isn’t paying attention to the rest of the world. Saying your personal year was good says literally nothing about the social/political state. A year can be shit socially but good to you regarding personal growth," reminded another.
No matter what side of the argument you fall on, let's hope there's a better 2018 awaiting us all.
Read These Next:
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series