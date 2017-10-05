What Does The Las Vegas Shooting Mean For The Future of Public Entertainment?

I had a moment of intense panic in the middle of The Martian. This had nothing to do with the movie itself — Matt Damon's safety, while important, isn't something I lose sleep over. Rather, my anxiety stemmed from the fact that about 15 minutes before the end of the film, a man stood up in the audience, and started walking around. He paused near the door, meandered down aisles, and eventually ended up standing still right where the staircase meets the exit, staring at the audience instead of the screen.