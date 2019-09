What Does The Las Vegas Shooting Mean For The Future of Public Entertainment?

Michaela Gallo, a 26-year-old who survived the Las Vegas shooting, described that feeling to Refinery29 . "I don't know if I'll ever feel safe again at a major event like this," she said. "I’m torn. On one hand, I’m absolutely terrified: One minute, I was going through an experience that was supposed to be fun and then the next, escaping, running for my life. But on the other hand, I don’t want to let fear win. I don’t want to let the shooter win by saying I’m not going to have fun, that I’m not going to make memories with the people that I love because he made me scared."