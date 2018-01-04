BFFs Emma Stone & Jennifer Lawrence Met After Having The Same “Stalker”

2017 was quietly the year that Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's friendship became one of the few good things we could rely on. Luckily, that trend is continuing into the new year, as the two buds sat down with W Magazine to make origami animals and talk about the things they have in common, including something pretty surprising.
"We both had the same stalker and his name was John the Orchestra Guy," Lawrence explained.
"He wasn't really a stalker he was just this guy that has a lot of people's phone numbers," Stone clarified. "He must have worked at a studio or something. And he texts and he says, 'Hey, Alex.' Or he makes up a name. 'I'm running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Can you text me back and let me know you got this? John.'"
Advertisement
And since Stone and Lawrence's friendship actually began over text (very 2017), they both had the same fear when it was time for them to finally meet face to face.
"So [Emma and I] had been texting, blah blah blah, we texted like every day for a year, but we had never talked on the phone, and we had never met," Lawrence explained. "So then we were finally going to meet. She sends me her address, I drive over, and on the way over I'm like 'Oh my God, what if this is John the Orchestra Guy?'"
"We had never spoken on the phone we just trusted it was each other," Stone added.
"And she thought when I was on the way over, she was like, 'Oh my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?' So then I called you and you were like 'Hello?' And I was like 'Hello?'" Lawrence laughed. "Anyway that was the first thing we had in common."
Watch the full video below!
Advertisement