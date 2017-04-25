In Hollywood, there are some iconic friendships. There's the group of models and tastemakers former known as Taylor Swift 's Girl Squad, and then there are longtime besties like Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. And then there are newer friendships, which are just as beautiful and pure as even the oldest of duos.
As they say: Make new friends, but keep the old, one is silver and the other's gold. In this case, the "gold" would be referring to the color of the Oscars that each of these three young actresses possess (for Best Actress, no less!). Yes — we're about to get into just how cute Brie Larson, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence are, in Larson's own words.
In her cover story interview for Vanity Fair, The Room actress opens up about the challenges of working and living in Hollywood, and what keeps her sane. Specifically, how Lawrence and Stone have been there for her during her most difficult times.
"I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself," the 27-year-old told the magazine. And then, as if reading her mind, her two besties-to-be were there for her, lending support and compassion. "Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking." From there, Larson said she also began to bond with a few other powerful and outgoing women, like Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.
“That [group of friends] saved my life,” Larson said. “I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn’t have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible."
Great actress, but even better friends.
