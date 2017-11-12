Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Are The Hollywood Friendship We'd Love To See More Of

They're clever, they're cool, they've both won Oscars for roles that required some serious dance choreography. Why shouldn't Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone be buds?
Luckily, that's just what their esteemed colleague Woody Harrelson thought, too. The actor — who starred opposite Lawrence in the Hunger Games franchise and Stone in Zombieland — is credited with nudging the leading ladies into a real-life friendship. A few years later, we've got them cutting it up on the red carpet and giving us major friendship FOMO. Thanks, Woody.
Lawrence — whom we're guessing had to skip her new pal Kim Kardashian West's baby shower, because surely she got an invite after that spectacular late-night interview — bonded with Stone at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood last night.
Though the third leg of their friendship tripod, Brie Larson, wasn't in attendance, Stone and Lawrence emerged as the coolest couple of the night. They cuddled. They danced. They couldn't wipe the huge smiles off their faces. They pretty much charmed the pants off the paparazzi (metaphorically). Honestly, they should really just team up and use one of these pics as a joint Christmas card.
We also wouldn't be surprised if they planned their outfits together, too. Emma Stone's sleek, belted white Louis Vuitton gown was the perfect counterpoint to Lawrence's Alexander McQueen ruffled and embellished black two-piece creation. Nailed it, ladies.
As it happens, Lawrence wasn't the only friendly face Stone encountered at the awards show. She also caught up with ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield at the star-studded event, which almost certainly required an emergency debrief with J.Lawr in the ladies room.
So, Hollywood: How long 'til we get a buddy comedy starring these two?
