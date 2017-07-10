Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer & Woody Harrelson Are #SquadGoals

If you're up to speed on your celebrity squads, you know that Woody Harrelson is basically responsible for some of the greatest cool girl friendships out there. Last year Jennifer Lawrence revealed that it was her Hunger Games costar who gave her number to Emma Stone, igniting a firm friendship between the two stars. And because three Oscars are better than two, he also introduced the women to Brie Larson. cementing his status as Hollywood's reigning squad whisperer.
It was only a matter of time, then, for Amy Schumer to get in the mix. Though Schumer and Lawrence became pals of their own accord years ago, it's no surprise to see the leading ladies forming a Woody Harrelson sandwich on Instagram.
We love a celebrity hangout as much as the next person, but here's the particularly exciting twist. Schumer captioned the pic "sisters," which we're hoping is a reference to the long-awaited comedy script she and Lawrence are reportedly co-writing. The two friends will play sisters with very different personalities in the film, which has been in the pipeline for a couple of years now.
So, is this a film-related meeting? Is Harrelson going to play their dad? Can we get Stone and Larson to make cameos? Are we just getting our hopes up?
"I hope we do it in the next year and a half," she said. "It’s the kind of movie we can film at any time. If we make it, it’s gonna be like the light at the end of the tunnel."
No kidding. So here for the return of J. Schu.
