Amy Schumer Says Jennifer Lawrence Has A Bad Bidet Habit

If you're going to be pals with Amy Schumer, you have to expect to be the butt of a few jokes now and then.
Jennifer Lawrence is probably finding that out the hard way this morning. In this exclusive video from Schumer's Vanity Fair cover shoot, the comedian reveals some embarrassing details about her Oscar-winning pal as she watches snippets of a video interview with Lawrence.
According to Schumer, Lawrence is a mean "troll from Kentucky." She likes her red wine. She says "sorry" too much. Oh, and she pees in bidets.
"That girl, she sees a bidet, she's going to piss in it," Schumer cracks before illuminating viewers about the more "regal" purpose of the hygiene tool.
Watch the video, below. Bathroom humor ahead!
Jennifer Lawrence is probably finding that out the hard way this morning. In this exclusive video from Schumer's Vanity Fair cover shoot, the comedian reveals some embarrassing details about her Oscar-winning pal as she watches snippets of a video interview with Lawrence.
According to Schumer, Lawrence is a mean "troll from Kentucky." She likes her red wine. She says "sorry" too much. Oh, and she pees in bidets.
"That girl, she sees a bidet, she's going to piss in it," Schumer cracks before illuminating viewers about the more "regal" purpose of the hygiene tool.
Watch the video, below. Bathroom humor ahead!
Advertisement