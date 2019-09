Amy Schumer Says Jennifer Lawrence Has A Bad Bidet Habit

If you're going to be pals with Amy Schumer , you have to expect to be the butt of a few jokes now and then.Jennifer Lawrence is probably finding that out the hard way this morning. In this exclusive video from Schumer's Vanity Fair cover shoot , the comedian reveals some embarrassing details about her Oscar-winning pal as she watches snippets of a video interview with Lawrence.According to Schumer, Lawrence is a mean "troll from Kentucky." She likes her red wine. She says "sorry" too much. Oh, and she pees in bidets."That girl, she sees a bidet, she's going to piss in it," Schumer cracks before illuminating viewers about the more "regal" purpose of the hygiene tool.Watch the video, below. Bathroom humor ahead!