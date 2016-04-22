Last night marked the return of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, and as ever, Schumer isn't shying away from hot-button topics. In a pointed sketch in the season 4 premiere, she visits the gynecologist for a pap smear. But in the exam room, she's greeted by a quartet of congressmen who assure her that they are well-equipped to administer her care.
"We're the House Committee on Women's Health," one points out, "so I think we have a better idea than a bunch of science-y nerdles."
"You mean doctors?" Amy responds incredulously.
"We're the House Committee on Women's Health," one points out, "so I think we have a better idea than a bunch of science-y nerdles."
"You mean doctors?" Amy responds incredulously.
It's all downhill from there as the men ask Amy about her "lady curse" (period) and use of "blood diapers" (tampons?) and then instruct her to place her feet in stirrups and "present" to even more suited men observing via video. The "House Committee on Women's Health" may be fake, but politicians who obstruct women's ability to access the care they need are all too real. Amy satirizes their ignorance beautifully. See the full sketch above.
Advertisement