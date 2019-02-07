Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Is Extremely Jennifer Lawrence

Just as soon as Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing what looked like a big engagement ring, the singer confirmed to People that she and boyfriend Cooke Maroney were going to tie the knot. However, her actual engagement ring was spotted by photogs as she and her fiancé left a restaurant in NYC on Wednesday night, and it's a much more subtle affair.
Previously described to Page Six as "a giant rock," Lawrence is keeping the engagement characteristically low-key. Based on these new pictures, the ring is a simple gold band with a small, single diamond in the center — almost as quiet as their relationship, which first started making headlines over the summer.
"They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it," a source told Page Six when the engagement rumor first swirled earlier this week. "The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."
Unclear if that's the same ring Lawrence is wearing below, but let's take a closer look.
Lawrence has always been one to tell it like it is, and is famously pretty chilled out. She's not the kind of person to be flashy just for the sake of it, which is why she likely did not want a ring that called too much attention. However, that does not mean marriage doesn't excite her.
"I can't wait to be married," she told Vogue in 2015. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not fuck it up. But I'm also not banking on that."
We're still waiting for Lawrence to open up about this particular marriage, but I'm not going to bank on that either.
