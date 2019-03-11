J.Lo's 15 Carat Emerald Ring Is A Stunner — Here's 15 Engagement Rings That Look Just Like It

It's happened at last — Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo to her closest friends) and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are finally getting hitched. After two years, and many an engagement rumor, the baseball great popped the question while he and the multi-hyphenate superstar were vacationing in the Bahamas this past weekend. In true J.Lo fashion, the proposal was anything but low-key. We weren't exactly surprised by the National Geographic-worthy sunset, the flickering bonfire or the romantic locale, but the ring — no one could have expected that.
According to the diamond experts at Shane Co., between the emerald cut, the solitaire band and the 15 carat diamond (!), Lopez's new engagement ring could have potentially cost her husband-to-be about $5 million. But Rodriguez can afford it: According to Money Inc., the retired New York Yankee has a net-worth nearing $300 million. To commemorate their upcoming nuptials and toast the happy super-couple, we've rounded up 15 emerald-cut engagement rings that, despite costing a whole lot less than $5 million, would be a stunning pick for any J.Lo-obsessed bride-to-be.
