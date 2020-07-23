Story from Style

Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is A Showstopper

Eliza Huber
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives.
Four months after news broke that the two were dating, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged. Both the singer and the actor took to Instagram to announce the news, with posts featuring shots of not just the couple, but, lucky for us, of the ring, too. And, it is stunning. 
“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato’s caption stated. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.” In his post, Ehrich wrote: “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

To pop the question, Ehrich, who previously worked on The Young and the Restless, chose an emerald cut diamond ring made by famed Beverly Hills jeweler Peter Marco. The setting also includes two complementary trapezoid-shaped diamonds on either side of the center diamond and a platinum or white gold band.
According to Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, the emerald cut diamond is anywhere between 8 and 10 carats, while each of the trapezoid diamonds is around ¾ carats, “for a total carat weight of 9.5 to 11.5 carats.” Money estimates that the ring cost Ehrich anywhere between $450,000 to $850,000, depending on the quality specificities of the emerald cut center diamond. 
Lovato isn’t the first A-lister to receive an engagement ring of the emerald-cut variety in recent years. In fact, it was an emerald-cut diamond that model Brooklyn Beckham used to propose to his now-fiancé Nicola Peltz just last week. J.Lo and Jennifer Lawrence both wear similar styles, as well. “Many opt for elongated diamonds – including emeralds, elongated cushions, and ovals – as their shape offers a flattering look, lengthening the wearer’s finger,” says Money. “As we see delicate settings trending, the thicker band gives Lovato’s ring a traditional, timeless touch.”

