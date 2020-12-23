Tayshia Adams’ Engagement Ring Features 95 Diamonds

After many surprise twists and turns, Tayshia Adams, star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette, is engaged to Zac Clark. The reality show contestant popped the question during Tuesday’s finale and, true to Bachelorette form, the engagement ring is absolutely stunning.
According to E!, Adams' ring features a 3.25-carat emerald-cut diamond, encompassed by a sparkling halo of 27 round diamonds. The band and edges hold another 67 diamonds. For those counting, that is 95 diamonds. The jewelry designer behind the ring, Neil Lane, told People that the engagement ring has a vintage 1920s feel which, according to him, is what drew Clark to it in the first place. It also features a hidden-halo detail, one of 2021's top engagement ring trends.
Advertisement
This is the second ring Lane, the franchise's longtime go-to jeweler, has designed for this season of The Bachelorette. Back in week four, he created the 4.5-carat ring containing a whopping 148 diamonds for contestant Dale Moss, to propose to the season’s original bachelorette Clare Crawley. Lane had his work cut out for him this year. Not only was season 16 filmed during lockdown but Lane had to quarantine before he could present the ring which meant that he wasn’t able to bring Crawley’s ring to her. He was able to be there for Adams and Clark’s engagement, though. (Lane also appeared during Adams' date with Brendan Morais earlier in the season.)
Just moments before Clark proposed, Adams told him, “That first night when I got here, I was extremely excited about the possibility of finding love, but also very nervous and scared, because I didn’t know if finding true love was possible.” She continued, “When I first met you, I thought to myself, ‘He’s different, and that man is kind. He shows gratitude, and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot, but has never given up, but also has learned how to read me better than really anyone ever has, and knows how to comfort me when I’m down.’ There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know I told you that I love you, but... it’s more than that.” After saying yes to the proposal, Adams rode off with Clark in the New York City-inspired cardboard taxi that first made an appearance in their hometown date.
After the finale aired, Adams showed off her engagement ring on her Instagram story. Doing a little happy dance beside her new fiancé, Adams was all smiles as she captioned the Story with “2021 we ready for you baby!” Whether that is a hint at an impending wedding date or simply excitement for the year to come, Adams and Clark seem ready for whatever 2021 brings.