Brendan Morais Just Did Something Unheard Of In Bachelor Nation

She was definitely upset that Brendan left, and she sobbed for a while after his limo drove away, but she was as mature about the situation as Brendan was by being honest with her. It's a marked difference from the few other times that a top contender has removed themselves from the show at this late stage. On Ali Fedotowsky's season, her frontrunner Frank Neuschaefer broke her heart by leaving during Fantasy Suite week because he had unresolved feelings for someone back home . And during Desiree Hartsock's season, she was left reeling when Brooks Forester unceremoniously dumped her just as she realized she was in love with him.