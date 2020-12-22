Brendan Morais Just Did Something Unheard Of In Bachelor Nation

By contrast, Brendan leaving felt less like he was making things about himself and more like he truly wanted Tayshia to find the best person she could — but it just wasn't his approach that matters. Her grace in accepting his departure showed how much she understood where he was coming from. It was hard to watch, but it wasn't drawn out for drama's sake. The scene was actually just two adults making an informed decision based on their pasts and what they wanted for their future.