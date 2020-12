Adams — who protested for Black lives in June and posted an emotional caption — credits others’ newfound openness with her own honesty on camera. “Because I feel like more people are asking questions about [my identity],” she said. This is a big change for Adams, who recalls a childhood of not knowing which race and ethnicity box to fill in during standardized tests. “It's always been hard to [be] like, ‘Okay, who do I identify with? I’m not even quite sure.’ Because it doesn’t even have what I am on there,” she continued. “But now, [I’m] more comfortable just to say, ‘Yeah. I am African-American. And I am Mexican. And I’m biracial.’”