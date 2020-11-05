Tayshia Adams Reveals Every Product In Her $417 Beauty Routine

Following the jaw-dropping teaser slipped into the final 15 seconds of last week's episode of The Bachelorette, all eyes are on Tayshia Adams tonight.
A few weeks ago, before the replacement was official, we spoke with the 30-year-old star about her new beauty partnership with popular lip-filler injectable Juvéderm Volbella. In our interview, Adams didn't drop hints about her future on the ABC franchise (per an ironclad contract), but she was able to tell us everything she puts on her face in an average day — which definitely helps explain why she was glowing stepping out of the pool.
Ahead, Adams walks us through all of her must-have beauty products, from a $9 face wash to her highlighter of choice. For an exclusive peek inside The Bachelorette's vanity, scroll on.
