I Rewatched Clare’s Bachelor Hometown Date & Barb Weber’s Got Nothing On Clare’s Sister

In the most bizarre section of the hometown, Laura stands up to loom over Clare while again claiming her sister is manipulative and disrespectful. Eventually Laura stands in the shadows of the Crawley’s home saying Clarre is “just going to be back here.” Laura’s entire body is covered in darkness during the evasive needling, as if she is a Disney villain. Then — again, according to editing — in the middle of Clare asking her mother how she would feel about a proposal, Laura, who is standing a few yards away, starts yelling, “Hey, Clare. Clare!” to distract her. When Clare asks why Laura is monitoring the heart-to-heart from the other side of the yard, Laura says she “doesn’t want to say anything more.”

