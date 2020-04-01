But, beyond giving us a template for figuring out the winners and losers of The Bachelorette season 16, Clare’s OG intro package easily lays out a blueprint for her finale. It’s likely she’ll spend the in-game portion of the finale trying to figure out which man her parents would like the best (particularly since Clare’s mother is now suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia). Then, once that decision is made, the happy couple will introduce themselves during the traditional After the Final Rose special. When Clare and her new partner — or, possibly fiancé — sit down with host Chris Harrison, Clare’s winner will reveal he has seen The Video. Clare will finally know what words of wisdom her beloved father shared with the man she hopes to spend the rest of her life with. It is probable Clare and her new man will keep Mr. Crawley’s message a secret from the world at large, only strengthening its importance and their connection as a couple.

