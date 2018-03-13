Andi Dorfman, who later became Bachelorette, garnered attention on Galavis's season when she told Galavis, "It's not okay," a play on Galavis's recurring phrase. His slogan was "It's okay," a blatant untruth, especially on The Bachelor. You're dating a man who's also dating several other women. Plus, there are no books allowed. Things are not okay! Dorfman's response eventually became the title of her book, and her farewell with Galavis was labelled one of The Bachelor's most iconic moments. Contestants rarely oppose the lead of the show; to see one be so directly disobedient was thrilling.