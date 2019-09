Luyendyk doesn't have anything that crass on the record, but he did break off his engagement with his winner Becca Kufrin in favor of the runner-up Lauren Burnham. He's almost the anti-Galavis: He did propose to his winner, only to have to break up with her a month and a half later . Galavis did some rough stuff, but he didn't break a promise. He and Ferrell, for what it's worth, dated for almost eight months after the show's finale. He did his best! And, for that matter, so did Luyendyk, who is currently out of the country with his winning Bachelorette. Their "best' may have failed the Bachelor audience, but they also gave us some of The Bachelor's best women.