To recap, on the fifth episode of The Bachelor, Nielson threw an alleged "fit" during a bus ride. The other girls on the show seemed concerned about the language used during the rant. They insisted that Nielson was "unhinged," and Nielson quickly became the season's most reviled contestant. But we never got to see what happened on the bus ride. Thus, we were forced to assume that Nielson said something so outrageous it could not be aired on television. Nielson herself has contributed to this hype. On The Ellen Degeneres Show , she said she couldn't discuss it because it was a "big fucking deal."