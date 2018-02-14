You don't see this side, but there's a really beautiful side to filming [The Bachelor]. It allows us and all the women involved [to] have so much time to be taken away from work, and shopping, and running errands, and just the busyness of life. Just to focus inward on your feelings and your connection with the guy, and your own journey. We all just had this beautiful process of self-discovery along the way. Having all those interviews really allowed us to introspect and really feel and think about what we want or what we don't want. How has everything in my life led up to this moment and how are we gonna handle it?"