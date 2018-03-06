Why Is Bachelor Nation So Fascinating? Allow Amy Kaufman To Explain

"I mean, it's weird. I don't love it. Listen, I don't begrudge them for doing it. I completely get why they do, and they just take their 15 minutes and do whatever they want with them. It's more just the idea of influencers in general that I don't like. I don't go on Instagram for that. The fact that Bachelor people want to get in on that makes sense to me. Of course, it's harder for the casting departments to suss out who's legitimate or not. And I think, like, even if you don't have social media. They made such a big deal out of 'Arie hasn't been on social media' and all these years between Emily [Maynard] and now, but it's like, you don't think the day after the finale that bro isn't going to be hawking some Movement watch? Like yes, he is."