In Becca's first interview of “After The Final Rose,” before the Bachelorette confirmation, the young woman confirms looking at the footage of her breakup was “hard” and she “didn’t know things were going to go that south.” Yes, despite the fact Arie revealed he was still dealing with residual feelings for Lauren. It’s clear Becca always believed any contact her fiancé had with his ex would be for closure, a word she uses often, as opposed to rekindling any romance. When Arie is brought out to answer to Becca for his crimes against love, she looks physically uncomfortable and frustrated, but restrained. After all, the future Bachelorette can’t assault a man with a stiletto on live television.