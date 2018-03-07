Her timeline with Arie and Lauren is confusing, even after two hours of television. Supposedly, Arie told Becca that he was grappling with feelings for Lauren. He then asked if he could reach out to Lauren. Becca, thinking he was seeking closure, gave her permission. Arie then slid his slippery self into Lauren's DMs on Instagram, which led to a phone call on New Year's Eve, the night before the show premiered. After the phone call, Becca thought the Lauren-Arie relationship was over. A week and a half later, Becca met Arie at the fateful "happy couples" weekend. He dumped her. Days after that, Arie went to Lauren's home.