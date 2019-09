This is what it's like watching After the Final Rose. By the end of last night's episode of The Bachelor , the ending of the show seemed inevitable, and not in the Aristotelian "unexpected but inevitable" way. Arie was going to run to Lauren and Lauren, being a docile woman from what we know of her, would agree to marry Arie. (I wish someone had made a parody of the movie Somebody Marry Barry but as Somebody Marry Arie.) Becca, after having weathered the Arie storm, would emerge as the next Bachelorette. This is all information that could have been relaid in a tidy epilogue. Like a post script, but for The Bachelor. Alternatively, ABC and Warner Bros could have scrolled this information over the screen Star Wars-style, and everything would have felt a bit more epic.