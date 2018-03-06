While all of that is bad, there’s something extremely awful you may not have noticed about the upsetting split: Arie never said “I’m sorry” to his new fiancée— not even once. It was a subtle avoidance of guilt that only gets worse the more you think about it. Although the Arizona real-estate agent’s complete apology side-step is horrifying, it wasn't the only way Arie tried to manipulate the breakup in the most under-the-radar of ways.