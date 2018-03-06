Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Called Out For Sending Shady DMs To Bekah Martinez

Living in the age of social media is fun because, when things go awry on reality television, the receipts materialize on the interwebz! Bekah Martinez, who competed on The Bachelor season 22, shared on Instagram two instances in which Arie Luyendyk, Jr., her former suitor, messaged her on Twitter. Just, you know, to be friendly.
"Dm’ing your ex on twitter is a great look too, no?" Martinez wrote cheekily. The DMs themselves are fairly harmless — Luyendyk messaged her an article about Martinez's post-show disappearance, which has since been cleared up, and later pointed out that Martinez was born the same year he attended what looks like senior prom.
"Just realized you were born the same year as my first 2-on-1," Luyendyk wrote, adding a laughing emoji. The accompanying photo looks like Luyendyk and two women in front of a high schoolish Paris backdrop.
Friendly or no, Martinez did not take kindly to the messages. She has taken up residence on the Becca Kufrin side of this Bachelor debate, as evidenced by her #teambecca hashtag. Martinez also shared a photo of Luyendyk on their date in Lake Tahoe together, joking that she dodged a bullet by getting kicked off the show.
"That moment when you realize you dodged a bullet," she wrote alongside the photo, in which she looks visibly concerned.
Martinez has been a vocal Luyendyk detractor ever since she left the show. She's not alone — after last night, Luyendyk is not a popular fellow in Bachelor Nation. He broke up with Kufrin on national television, bombarding her with cameras during a "happy couple" staycation. The resultant hour of television — unedited! Uncut! With director's commentary! — revealed Luyendyk at his coldest.
"Are you okay?" he asked Kufrin after she'd been sobbing in another room.
So, at what point did he decide to direct message his ex, Bekah Martinez? The messages are time stamped February 2 and February 3, which, if my timeline is correct, would be weeks after the Kufrin breakup. Poor, lonely, Luyendyk. Tonight, we find out if he's engaged to his runner-up Lauren Burnham.
