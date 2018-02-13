Arie Luyendyk, Jr. sent Bekah M. home on The Bachelor last night, which means one thing: We can finally hear from Bekah Martinez herself about the events that occurred in November of 2017. Two weeks ago, The North Coast Journal reported that Martinez was on a list of missing persons in Humboldt County, California. But, er, she was definitely also on The Bachelor.
Following her departure, Martinez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to explain herself.
"So, what happened? Why were you on the missing persons list in Humboldt County?" Kimmel asked.
"First of all, a lot of people thought I lied to my mother, saying I was on a farm when I was actually on The Bachelor," Martinez explained. This was a popular theory. The optics of the situation certainly suggest that Martinez's mother filed the missing persons report while she was on the show. The Bachelor famously doesn't allow cell phones or internet in the mansion, so it's conceivable that someone on the show could be declared "missing." Kelly Ripa mused on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Martinez was missing because she'd actually won the whole shebang. We now know this not to be true.
Martinez's story aligns more closely with what Refinery29 posited last week. Martinez reportedly contacted her mother on November 12, 2017. Then, she was reported missing on November 18. We theorized that Martinez left on November 12, called her mother, then headed to a weed farm, where she promptly turned off her phone and earned herself a missing persons report. (Following the report last week, Martinez posted on Instagram: "PSA: always call your mom back.")
"I had already been eliminated from the show. And, I just decided to go up to the mountains with some friends for a couple of weeks, and I was there for six or seven days without phone service," Martinez explained. She added that she thought she'd have phone service. Phone service really would have helped everyone avoid this ordeal.
Martinez left the "mountains" — which, yes, were probably a cannabis farm — after six days to call her mother. That's when she discovered her parents had filed a missing persons report.
The buried info in Martinez's admittedly charming late night interview is that she wasn't really gunning for Luyendyk.
"I was hoping it would be Peter," she told Kimmel. But honestly, escaping to a farm in the mountains sounds far preferable to either Peter Kraus or Luyendyk. Bekah, you're the real winner of this season.
