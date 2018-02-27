While Ross never becomes violent, it never seems out of the realm of possibility for things to go badly, fast. We’re watching a large man, who flew all the way to Peru and then drove for five hours, get rejected on national TV. That’s unquestionably humiliating. Who would be surprised if Ross ended up getting violent? It’s not like reality TV isn’t known for its shocking brawls. And we don’t know if Ross, who clearly gives off the vibe he feels ownership of Becca, was given the full, lengthy psychological inspection regular Bachelor cast members are forced to undergo. Rather, it distinctly feels like Ross popped up in South America, and producers immediately tossed him in front of cameras the moment his suit was on.