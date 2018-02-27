Wrong! After Arie takes her to a yurt in the middle of freaking nowhere, Rebecca finally confesses her feelings, and Arie says it back. For the third time in a row, our Bachelor gets a yes for the fantasy suite, but I have to be honest, this time around feels a bit like drawing the short straw. Rather than staying in clean and well-stocked hotel rooms, the two instead go glamping, sleeping on a bed under a tent with no actual bathroom in sight. Was their first night together punctuated by them having to periodically duck and out pee in the sand? If Becca was thrown off by this, she didn't show it. She was absolutely glowing until the next day when — dun, dun, dun — the plot twist finally happened.