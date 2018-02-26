These are all the kind of reality TV high crimes necessary to power a reunion episode. That’s why it’s so cathartic to watch elegant fan-favorite Sienne Fleming call Krystal out for attempting to connect with her competitors off camera while simultaneously dragging them during talking head interviews with “nasty” comments. Or having Bekah Martinez repeatedly urge Krystal to be real about herself and recognize her wrongdoing. And, yes, even Krystal and Caroline yelling about their shared, honest dislike of one another. After trapping all of these women in a house together, this entire loud spectacle feels like the only real way to move on from the cast’s litany of grievances in a reality TV-friendly way. In essence, it’s the same type of tension that has fueled Real Housewives reunions for over a decade.