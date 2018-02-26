The woman who stole the Women Tell All last night was like a Bachelor Cinderella: She swept in, stole our hearts, then slipped away before we could catch her name. Her name is Caroline Lunny, though, and she's definitely going to return, no glass slipper needed.
Lunny left The Bachelor on the fourth episode, when the show moved to Lake Tahoe. On the Tahoe episode, she was best known for making fun of Krystal Nielson with fellow contestant Tia Booth. (When another contestant inquired about who was taking up the Bachelor's time, Booth and Nielson both did an impression of Nielson's signature wheezing voice. At another point, she rolled her eyes and said that Krystal should take her "lips off [Arie's] ass.") Lunny wasn't going to be relevant to the Bachelor franchise until last night, when she tearfully confronted Arie Luyendyk, Jr. for an upcoming "misdeed."
"This whole time you've said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife," Lunny said when Luyendyk took the hot seat. She then said ominously, "I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that."
She continued, "And I just really don't understand, but I really hope you found what you're looking for."
"I think that'll play out in the weeks to come," Luyendyk replied.
Wait, what? Lunny just single-handedly became the most important person in the Bachelor canon, in part because no one on the current season is doing anything of interest. Perhaps because she was irrelevant, Lunny had the ability to make bold statements. (The bigger you are in the Bachelor verse, it seems, the more you are reduced to platitudes.) On the verge of tears, Lunny teased the upcoming episodes, which have been hawked as "the most dramatic event in Bachelor history."
"If you are a critic of Arie’s season, I would tell you to wait. Just wait," host Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "Prepare to have your mind blown. It will be a phenomenal finish. If there are critics out there, then trust that it’s going to be phenomenal."
So, Harrison thinks it's going to be "phenomenal," whatever that means, but Lunny promises something even more devastating.
Caroline just did a better job convincing us #TheBachelor finale is going to be epic than Chris Harrison has in more than 20 seasons. #WomenTellAll— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) February 26, 2018
Damn it, Caroline. "I know what you did... And I don't know how you could do that." WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?! #womentellall— Kellie-Ann Barry (@RadicalReviews) February 26, 2018
*Caroline says a bunch of stuff*— Nick Peterson (@NickPetersonTV) February 26, 2018
Everyone: Who is Caroline?#WomenTellAll
Suffice to say Lunny is now an important part of the Bachelor family. If she can tease a Bachelor finale better than ABC itself, maybe she should be running the show? Just an idea. Lunny will definitely materialize in Paradise, if not on the next Bachelor Winter Games.
