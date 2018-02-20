Lauren and Arie spend the day walking on horses on the beach, where they appear to be utterly alone. Lauren continues to be utterly unengaging. She rarely speaks in ITMs, and when she does, her comments aren't illuminating. I keep convincing myself that she's just shy in front of the cameras. Maybe Lauren B. is secretly bursting with things to say, but she's in the witness protection program, like in Our Lips Are Sealed! She gets one zinger in there during their seafood date: "Break a leg tonight, and I hope nobody's crabby," she says. (She certainly didn't come up with that line herself, but I applaud her delivery.)