We're not used to having our perception of reality shattered by The Bachelor. Mildly shook, maybe. But within the bios of the latest crop of contestants who will begin fighting for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s roses in January is a fact that will make the earth feel a little wobbly for any pop-culture obsessive: Kendall and Kylie Jenner are NOT the original Kendall and Kylie. That title may belong to Bachelor contestant Kendall Long and her twin sister, Kylie, who are 26.
Silly hyperbole aside, this is a funny coincidence, one that the Long twins have probably had to roll their eyes at for the past 10-plus years. That hasn't dissuaded them from living in the heart of Kardashian-Jenner land, Los Angeles. Kendall has an even closer connection to her more famous counterparts. According to LinkedIn, as recently discovered by EliteDaily, she worked as a set dresser for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special (or that's what we think she means by Kardashian 10 Year Anniversary).
There's much more to Long than this quirky koincidence. Bachelor investigators have also uncovered her so-cute-it-hurts YouTube channel, featuring her singing original songs and playing the ukelele. According to RealitySteve.com, she has a degree in broadcast journalism from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where she also ran track. Her profile on the Academy's athletics department site says she's 5'5" and competed in hurdling events. At West Ranch High School, she also played soccer.
More recently, Long and her sister went to Barcelona together, and both posted plenty of Instagram pics from the trip. As evidenced by their photos — and most of Long's work in set design — the sisters enjoy art, or at least taking selfies surrounded by art. We don't exactly see her posting anything from the stands of any car races, but time will tell if that might change.
