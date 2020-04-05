Yes, Clare Crawley Kept The Dress From Her Empowering Breakup With Juan Pablo Galavis

In yet another thing to file under “interesting things we learned while under quarantine,” The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley just revealed that she kept the dress from her iconic breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis.
“Cleaning out closets today...look familiar?!” Crawley wrote in her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the dress.
She then explained the two reasons why she’s hung onto the dress after all these years. The first being that Bachelor stylist Cary Fetman hand-beaded it, and second, it was worn during “the most empowering moment of my life.”
In case you’re unfamiliar with that “empowering moment” Crawley’s speaking of, allow us to take you back to Season 18 of The Bachelor. At the time, Crawley was one of the final two women competing for Galavis’ heart (the other being Nikki Ferrell), and at the final rose ceremony she ripped into Galavis for making a lewd comment.
“I lost respect for you,” Crawley said to Galavis at the time. “Because I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”
Looking back on that moment, Crawley also revealed in her stories that the dress’ zipper is shredded and unusable because she ripped the dress off as soon as she got into the car. And who could blame her?
Despite keeping the dress, Galavis is a definite thing of the past for Crawley. The 38-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento, CA was announced as the new Bachelorette in March. And while the taping of her season has been postponed due to COVID-19, Crawley teased that good things are coming in the upcoming season — particularly in the fashion department.
“Just wait til you see my Clare 2.0 dress,” Crawley wrote.
