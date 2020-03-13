The Bachelorette Postpones Production Over Coronavirus Concerns

Growing concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus has come for Bachelor Nation. Production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is postponed, according to a statement from Warner Bros., the studio that produces the series.
Warner Bros. confirmed that it is stopping production on all series and pilots currently filming, even though there have been “no confirmed cases of COVID-19” on any of the productions.
“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority,” the statement reads. “During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”
Chris Harrison, the host of the reality TV franchise, previously told People that coronavirus concerns meant the latest season of the long-running reality show, which was slated to begin production Thursday, would not include any international travel.
“We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done,” Harrison told the outlet, adding that the show is being “vigilant” and “smart” at this time.
It’s unclear what will become of the planned Bachelor Summer Games, a spin-off series set to feature members of Bachelor Nation competing in Olympic-style athletic feats (and, of course, hooking up in the process). The series intended to film in Mexico but, as with the case of all shows under the Warner Bros. umbrella, will no longer do so at this time.
Other Warner Bros. shows which previously announced suspension include Riverdale. Someone working on the show was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-9, hence the series taking an abundance of caution.
Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is breaking new ground as Crawley, 38, is the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history. She will still be dating a bunch of 20-year-olds.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
