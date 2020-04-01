Story from TV Shows

Bachelor In Paradise Is Still Happening This Year — Just Not How You Think

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is indefinitely on hold until the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, which means the future of Bachelor In Paradise is likely just as uncertain. While ABC has not officially cancelled season seven of the reality show spinoff, by the time lockdown is all said and done, it's hard to believe there will be time to squeeze everything in we missed while still staying on track. But in the year 2020, this isn't such devastating news. While of course we want to see a hodgepodge of past contestants kiss and cry it out on the beach, in recent years just as much Bachelor Nation drama has gone down online, and that's where you should be tuning in this summer.
Somehow, even without any official Bachelor content airing on TV, we've still had a steady stream of news and drama coming out of the community. There's residual gossip from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelorette combined with news updates about The Bachelorette and, ladies and gentlemen, Colton Underwood has once again entered the ring. Just as much as celebrities are currently creating their own reality shows for us via livestream, Bachelor Nation is kicking of Bachelor In Paradise season 6.5 on our phone screens thanks to Instagram, TikTok, and even interviews.
Storyline: Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron In Quarantine
Where it's happening: TikTok
After a group vacation was hit by the unfortunate reality of coronavirus, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and runner-up Tyler Cameron ended up quarantining together along with some friends, starting a TikTok called "The Quarantine Crew." There, not only are they making funny videos that are extremely relatable for anyone else in lockdown, but they're also fueling romance rumors while doing it.
@thequarantinecrew

Eating competition morning at the QC. WHO WON!? @hannahkbrown @tylerjcameron3 @mattjames9191 ##thequarantinecrew ##eatingcompetition ##fy ##fyp ##food

♬ original sound - thequarantinecrew
Storyline: Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Reuniting
Where it's happening: Instagram
Last week, 25-year-old attorney Natalie spotted Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan on the Chicago Riverwalk. She captured this little reunion on Instagram, and sparked a thousand rumors about the pair reconciling after Peter Weber split from Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett in quick succession.
"I didn't see a kiss or anything but it looked like Peter had his foot in her lap," she told Refinery29 over Instagram message.
Storyline: Couples Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour and Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller Keyes
Where it's happening: TikTok
While neither of these couples would technically appear on the upcoming season of BIP due to the fact that they both already found love on the program, it's not unlikely that the show would have them back as guest stars or even for a televised wedding. Until then, they're posting gushy couple content on TikTok.
Storyline: Hannah Ann Sluss Being Single & Proud Of It
Where it's happening: Instagram
While being proudly single won't get you far on BIP, it's doing wonders for Hannah Ann on Instagram. After getting publicly screwed over by Peter on The Bachelor, Hannah Ann is preaching self-love online under the title "Finasco To Fabulous."
View this post on Instagram

Today, I’m sharing my last 3 points of “Finasco to Fabulous”!! #day8 Friendships Form Family- everyone needs a village of friends and family to rally around them. I’m so grateful for my people, the ones who loved me hard throughout this last year.. y’all kept me sane! 🤣 #day9 Hobbies Foster Happiness- whenever I get overwhelmed, I love to take it back to the basics. #day10 Unplug and Unwind - Unplugging from my phone and from social media gives me the space to check in with my mind, body and spirit. Thank you all for following along to this series!! This journey hasn’t been the easiest, but in a lot of ways, it’s been the biggest gift. I truly believe the best is yet to come 💜

A post shared by Hannah Ann Sluss (@hannahann) on

Storyline: Madison Prewett Befriending Selena Gomez & Maybe Dating Connor Saeli
Where it's happening: Instagram
Bachelor In Paradise encourages second chances in Bachelor Nation, so it's not surprising that Connor Saeli offered himself up as a shoulder for Madison Prewett to cry on. However, the Bachelor runner up/winner clarified on Instagram Live that she is single and just focusing on herself — as well as her friendship with Selena Gomez, captured over on Gomez's Instagram.
Storyline: Colton Underwood Spilling All The Tea On Bachelor Nation
Where it's happening: His new book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV
Colton Underwood, happy with girlfriend Cassie Randolph, is giving us what ABC would never let air: tea about Bachelor Nation. In his new book, out Monday, he came clean about all the secrets of being The Bachelor, telling the Los Angeles Times the ways he felt taken advantage of by the producers and the secret symbol for hiding boners.
Storyline: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Making Quarantine Music Videos
Where it's happening: Instagram
Another couple who enjoys making Bachelor In Paradise appearances, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon passed the time during quarantine making an extremely earnest and elaborate music video skit parody of Rock Of Ages called "Rock Of Quarantine."
Storyline: Chris Harrison Stepping In Every Couple Of Weeks To Give Updates
Where it's happening: The news
While he can't gather us all around a fire or the couches of a beach patio, Chris Harrison is still showing up when we need him most, whether it's helping us break down what went down during that Bachelor finale or what's going on with Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette.
Storyline: Instagram Drama
Where it's happening: Instagram, of course.
Is it really Bachelor Nation if people aren't shading each other in the Instagram comments nonstop?
